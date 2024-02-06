Recognition — SoutheastHEALTH earns gastroenterology award

SoutheastHEALTH Gastroenterology Services announced it has received a SCOPY (Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention and Year-Round Excellence), for the health system's innovative call to action encouraging people to be proactive with their colon health.
The award is one of 24 presented this year by the American College of Gastroenterology.
