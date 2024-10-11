Realty firm relocates; mortgage rate falls

Edge Realty will move its Jackson office in January from 1202 Greenway to The Post Building, the city's historic former post office in uptown nearby to the former 1908-era county courthouse.

The Cole family, owners of Edge, purchased the building originally built in 1938 by the federal Works Progress Administration.

The company's facilities manager, Matt Palisch, has led the effort to rehab the structure, which formerly housed Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, and it will soon accommodate the realty firm's Jackson-based real estate personnel.

It will continue to house the offices of a lender, The Mortgage Place.

"We love the central location and visibility," said Edge co-owner Bill Cole. "The building offered us an opportunity to set up a large training facility and a community meeting room."