BusinessDecember 5, 2022

Realty firm relocates; mortgage rate falls

Edge Realty will move its Jackson office in January from 1202 Greenway to The Post Building, the city's historic former post office in uptown nearby to the former 1908-era county courthouse. The Cole family, owners of Edge, purchased the building originally built in 1938 by the federal Works Progress Administration...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Matt Palisch, Realtor/facilities manager for Edge Realty, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside The Post Building in uptown Jackson. Edge, which rebranded earlier this year after being known for nearly two decades as Realty Executives of Cape County, will move its Jackson office to the historic former post office structure in January.
Matt Palisch, Realtor/facilities manager for Edge Realty, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside The Post Building in uptown Jackson. Edge, which rebranded earlier this year after being known for nearly two decades as Realty Executives of Cape County, will move its Jackson office to the historic former post office structure in January.Jeff Long

Edge Realty will move its Jackson office in January from 1202 Greenway to The Post Building, the city's historic former post office in uptown nearby to the former 1908-era county courthouse.

The Cole family, owners of Edge, purchased the building originally built in 1938 by the federal Works Progress Administration.

The company's facilities manager, Matt Palisch, has led the effort to rehab the structure, which formerly housed Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, and it will soon accommodate the realty firm's Jackson-based real estate personnel.

It will continue to house the offices of a lender, The Mortgage Place.

"We love the central location and visibility," said Edge co-owner Bill Cole. "The building offered us an opportunity to set up a large training facility and a community meeting room."

Rate drops

In a possible indication of an ebbing of inflation, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has dropped three consecutive weeks to 6.49% off its recent October high of 7.08%, according to Federal home Loan Mortgage Corp., colloquially known as Freddie Mac.

"Rates continued to drop as optimism grows around the prospect the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of (interest) rate hikes," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"Even as rates decrease and house prices soften, economic uncertainty continues to limit homebuyer demand as we enter the last month of the year," he added.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
