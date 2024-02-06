All sections
October 24, 2022

Real estate sales dropoff in Cape Girardeau County

Real estate sales dropoff in Cape Girardeau County

story image illustation

Home sales in Cape Girardeau County are off 18.9% year-to-year through Friday, Sept. 30.

From January through September of this year, 865 homes were sold in Cape Girardeau County. For the same nine months of 2021, 1,067 were sold.

Perry County saw a 7% decline compared to a year ago, with 120 home sales compared to 129 in the same period in 2021.

By contrast, Scott County saw a 7.2% increase with 134 home sales recorded January through September; a total of 125 homes sold during the same period last year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., popularly known as Freddie Mac, reported Thursday, Oct. 20, that U.S. 30-year fixed rate mortgages averaged 6.94%. As recently as August, the FRM stood at 2.96%.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

