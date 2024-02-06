Real estate sales dropoff in Cape Girardeau County

Home sales in Cape Girardeau County are off 18.9% year-to-year through Friday, Sept. 30.

From January through September of this year, 865 homes were sold in Cape Girardeau County. For the same nine months of 2021, 1,067 were sold.

Perry County saw a 7% decline compared to a year ago, with 120 home sales compared to 129 in the same period in 2021.