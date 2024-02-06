Real estate ribbon-cutting planned

The Realtors at EPM Real Estate will celebrate their first anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at 1200 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau.
