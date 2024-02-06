Real estate publication marks 25-year anniversary

A popular show on HGTV follows prospective homeowners as they look for and decide whether a home is meant for them. It's called "House Hunters."

But years before the program debuted, "semohousehunter" had become one of the best ways to find residential real estate in Southeast Missouri.

This month, semohousehunter is marking its 25-year anniversary.

Produced every four weeks, 13 issues a year, semohousehunter is a free magazine-format publication produced by the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications.

Missourian account representative Glenda Mayberry has been part of the semohousehunter production team since the beginning.

"Jerry Wilson was the real estate advertising representative for our classified advertising department and he came to Pat Zellmer who was, at the time, head of the Missourian's advertising department, with the idea of doing a magazine about local real estate," Mayberry said.

Hundreds of issues later, the magazine (as well as www.semohousehunter.com, which began 15 years ago), has featured tens of thousands of residential and commercial properties valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dozens of real estate agents and their listing are included in each issue, which typically includes real estate listings in Cape Girardeau County and parts of several surrounding counties including Bollinger, Perry, Scott and Stoddard.

Although the exact value of all the properties listed in semohousehunter over the years is impossible to calculate, Mayberry said each issue is filled with listings that fit virtually every budget, from modest single-family bungalows to multimillion dollar mansions.

"We've had some homes in the magazine that have sold for as much as $2.3 million in Cape," she said.

Mayberry's job is to keep up with all of the listings from issue to issue, working with real estate agents to add new listings, delete listings that have sold and update any changes in property prices.

"I get calls almost every week from people thinking I'm a real estate agent and wanting me to show them a particular house," Mayberry said with a laugh. "When that happens, I just put them in touch with the appropriate listing agent."

Most, if not all, of the property interior and exterior photos are taken by Zack Long of the semohousehunter advertising staff. On an average week, Long photographs as many as 100 listed homes.

"Zack does everything he can to make a home look like the Taj Mahal," Mayberry said, adding sometimes Long has to go "above and beyond" to put a house in its best light.