BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

'Real cost' of Fed's move to halt inflation

Curbing inflation remains the stated goal of the wave of 0.75% Federal Reserve interest rates hikes this calendar year, with the latest one announced Wednesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Before last week's increase, Bankrate chief analyst Greg McBride noted American consumers were being charged the highest credit card rates since 1996...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the Fed has increased interest rates to their highest level since 2008 in the latest bid to curb inflation.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the Fed has increased interest rates to their highest level since 2008 in the latest bid to curb inflation.Manuel Balce Ceneta ~ Associated Press, file

Curbing inflation remains the stated goal of the wave of 0.75% Federal Reserve interest rates hikes this calendar year, with the latest one announced Wednesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Before last week's increase, Bankrate chief analyst Greg McBride noted American consumers were being charged the highest credit card rates since 1996.

Additionally, McBride said mortgage rates now top 6% and auto loans are the highest seen in the U.S. since 2012.

