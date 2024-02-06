Ready to serve: Businesses find vets are dedicated, capable

NEW YORK -- Clinton Smith hires veterans because he knows military service has helped them become dedicated and hard-working staffers.

"When you say, 'I need you to do this right now,' they get it done and get it done well," says Smith, a former Marine who is CEO of Government & Civil Employee Services, a financial planning company in the western Pennsylvania borough of Indiana.

Smith also finds veterans are ideal for his company, whose clients are mostly federal workers; anyone who's been in the service has spent years understanding and navigating government-supplied benefits.

"The military experience in these individuals truly comes back in positive ways throughout the rest of their adult lives," said Smith, who with his partner, Galen Bargerstock, has six employees, three of them veterans.

Many small businesses make it a point to hire veterans. Often the owners have military experience themselves and believe years in the service make people dependable and industrious workers. Some appreciate service members for the sacrifices they make. And others want to help veterans who struggle with homelessness, addiction and other problems.

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, Steve Myers, owner of True North Management Services, poses for a photo at the company in Fenton, Mo. Myers is a United States Coast Guard veteran who now heads the company that builds and manages cellphone networks and has a program to train and hire veterans. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

There are plenty of veterans looking for work. The federal government counted 453,000 unemployed veterans in 2016, with a 5.1 percent unemployment rate for veterans who were on active duty at any time since September 2001. The unemployment rate for all veterans was 4.3 percent, compared to the national rate of 4.9 percent.

Paul Huszar hires veterans because he learned firsthand many employers don't recognize the value former service members bring to a workplace.

Huszar, a West Point graduate who served as dean of the U.S. Army Engineer School, had a hard time finding a job when he retired in 2013.

"People didn't know my capabilities," Huszar said.

He did find work with VetCor, a company based in Sebring, Florida, that repairs water and mold damage in homes and commercial property, and he ended up buying the business. He has 26 veterans in his company's three offices.

"We show up when requested, and our technicians are fit, polite, in uniform, treat everyone with dignity and respect and are willing to do whatever is required to complete the mission," Huszar said.

Steve Myers decided not only to hire veterans for construction, electrical contracting and computer networking jobs but to help them readjust to being civilians.

He put together a training program, giving veterans a two-year apprenticeship. Between their benefits under the GI Bill of Rights and what Myers pays them, they take home money comparable to what they made in the service.

"We don't ask people that are typically in their mid-20s to start over at entry-level pay," said Myers, owner of True North Management Services, a Fenton, Missouri-based company that builds and manages cellphone networks.

Myers is aware while veterans have spent years in uniform, their classmates have gone to college and graduate school and started moving ahead with their careers.