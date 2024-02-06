Ready-to-cook meals from Amazon in bid to expand groceries

NEW YORK -- Amazon has begun selling ready-to-cook meal packages for busy households in a bid to expand its groceries business.

Amazon-branded meal kits come with raw ingredients needed to prepare such meals as chicken tikka masala and falafel patties.

They can help households save time; a kit for salmon with soba noodles can be prepared in just a half-hour, for instance.

But at $16 to $20 for two servings, they can be more expensive than buying ingredients separately in larger quantities.

The development comes as Amazon is buying the organic grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a deal that would give the company a foothold in groceries and brick-and-mortar retailing.

Amazon ultimately could use Whole Foods' more than 400 locations as distribution centers for all food services, including meal kits.

For now, Amazon's meal kits are sold only in selected markets.

The Associated Press was able to place an order in Seattle, Amazon's headquarters. A similar search for meal kits in New York generated items only from third-party vendors such as Martha & Marley Spoon and Tyson Tastemakers.

Amazon didn't respond to requests for additional information.