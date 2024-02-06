Raw milk advocates push to expand legalized sales

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Raw milk advocates' efforts to expand availability across the U.S. have not slowed despite health officials' assertions it's dangerous to drink milk that hasn't been heated to kill bacteria.

Efforts to legalize raw milk sales in some form have succeeded in 42 states, and expansion pushes are ongoing this year in states including Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, North Dakota and Texas.

"We are concerned that increases in legislation of raw milk can certainly lead to increases in outbreaks of illness in those states," said Dr. Megin Nichols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC warns against drinking raw milk, especially by children under age 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Illnesses are most commonly caused by bacteria including campylobacter, E coli and salmonella and the microscopic parasite cryptosporidium.

Rachel Moser pours raw milk into a container on her Be Whole Again Farm in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Charlie Neibergall ~ Associated Press

A CDC study released in 2015 found 81 percent of raw milk outbreaks from 2007 to 2012 occurred in states with legalized sales.

"I think what we're seeing now is an increasing trend in the number of outbreaks of illness as we see increased sale, increased consumption," Nichols said.

Advocates argue heating milk to kill bad bacteria damages beneficial enzymes and milk proteins.