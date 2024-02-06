Ranken schedules Perryville open house

Ranken Technical College has scheduled an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at its new 25,000-square-foot location at 1907 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri.

Ranken has operated classes out of Perryville's TG Missouri building since 2017, offering programs including diesel technology, industrial engineering technology, information technology and fabrication and welding.