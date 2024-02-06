Rahman-Anwar makes move at SoutheastHEALTH

Munira Rahman-Anwar, DO, has transitioned from her role as a pediatric hospitalist at Southeast Hospital to pediatrician with Southeast Pediatrics at its Women's and Children's Services location on North Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Prior to joining SoutheastHEALTH in 2020, Rahman-Anwar was affiliated with a pediatric group practice in California.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.