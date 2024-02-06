Raechel Reinitz joins First Missouri State Bank

Raechel Reinitz has been named director of marketing and public relations for First Missouri State Bank.
Reinitz most recently served as community relations manager for United Way of Southeast Missouri.
She holds an undergraduate degree in corporate communications from Southeast Missouri State University.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.