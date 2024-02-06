Rachael Daume joins SoutheastHEALTH

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, SoutheastHEALTH announced Rachael Daume had joined the primary care team at its Jackson location.
Daume has 11 years of nursing experience in the ICU, OR and neurosciences setting. She received Bachelors of Science in investigative medical science and nursing from Saint Louis University and Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing, respectively.
She also earned a Master of Science from the Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing to be an adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.
