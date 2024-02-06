All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 2, 2024

Rachael Daume joins SoutheastHEALTH

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, SoutheastHEALTH announced Rachael Daume had joined the primary care team at its Jackson location. Daume has 11 years of nursing experience in the ICU, OR and neurosciences setting. She received Bachelors of Science in investigative medical science and nursing from Saint Louis University and Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing, respectively...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Rachael Daume
Rachael Daume

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, SoutheastHEALTH announced Rachael Daume had joined the primary care team at its Jackson location.

Daume has 11 years of nursing experience in the ICU, OR and neurosciences setting. She received Bachelors of Science in investigative medical science and nursing from Saint Louis University and Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing, respectively.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She also earned a Master of Science from the Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing to be an adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy