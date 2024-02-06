QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shifts online

NEW YORK -- QVC's parent company is taking control of the Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in stock to create what they said will be the third-largest e-commerce company in the United States.

The companies long known as bases for home shopping on TV had been dealing with sluggish sales as Amazon dominates online.

Both long had moved beyond cable channels and were trying to refashion themselves for younger shoppers buying more on their mobile phones.

"They're a little bit late to the dance of the online arena but are catching up now," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail research consulting firm.

The combination will help give QVC and HSN the scale they need to take on more established online competitors. A key focus will have to be offering unique, exclusive products at a compelling value.

A sign outside of the headquarters of the Home Shopping Network is seen Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida. Scott Keeler ~ Tampa Bay Times via AP

Otherwise, he said, competitors, including Amazon and Wal-Mart, will be tough to beat online.

Liberty Interactive Corp., which owns QVC, already owned 38 percent of HSN. Integrating them will make them "stronger than they are individually and stronger yet as a standalone entity" in a "changing and difficult market," said Greg Maffei, Liberty's president and CEO.

Under former CEO Mindy Grossman, HSN had worked to build its e-commerce presence and transform itself into a lifestyle network.