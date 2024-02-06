Q&A with Lyle Randolph of Century Casino Cape Girardeau

Lyle Randolph has served as general manager of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, since 2013. The Gideon, Missouri, native has been in the casino business for 27 years.

On a macro level, Randolph is a member of senior management for Century Casino Inc. properties — and as a vice president for operations, has oversight responsibility for the older Century Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Both Southeast Missouri casinos are due for multimillion-dollar upgrades between now and 2024.

Before Thursday's groundbreaking for a new $26 million hotel for Century Casino Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian presented seven issues to Randolph about the business of gaming and how it has been impacted by economic factors and by the extended pandemic, now considered endemic in many parts of America.

An interior rendering of the upcoming $26 million Century Casino Cape Girardeau hotel, projected for completion in December 2023. A groundbreaking for the six-story, 69-room hotel was held Thursday at the Mississippi riverfront next to the casino at 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Are you adjusting to a new normal in the casino industry? Another way to put it is, how badly did COVID rock your business?

It was a time for us to reset and see what is important to our customers and community. The hotel, which we hope will be in operation by December 2023, helps us expand into the broader, regional market with guests who want to come to Cape Girardeau. People may well be less likely to go on longer trips or to fly for vacation — whether that's due to COVID fears or gas prices. We want to be able to be that option for people to take a weekend trip or just get away and have a great experience.

It seems there are notably fewer people employed overall at the state's 13 casinos and here in Cape Girardeau over the last five years. For example, the overall drop in casino employment in the state is more than 38%, according to the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC). At Century Casino Cape Girardeau, the employment decline is 42.8%, from 424 to 243 employees, in the period 2017 through 2021. What can you say about this downward adjustment?

It's difficult in there are openings we'd like to fill with people who are willing and wanting to work, not unlike what we're seeing in a lot of industries and businesses in town. There's also pressure related to wages. We've seen a legislatively approved higher minimum wage, and, just to be competitive, we've had to continually make adjustments. The dynamic of COVID industry-wide changed the approach to food service. We've seen casino buffets, for example, which are not going to reopen. Our buffet closed and so did our steakhouse, and both were prior to COVID.