Q&A with Lyle Randolph of Century Casino Cape Girardeau

Lyle Randolph has served as general manager of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, since 2013. The Gideon, Missouri, native has been in the casino business for 27 years.
On a macro level, Randolph is a member of senior management for Century Casino Inc. properties — and as a vice president for operations, has oversight responsibility for the older Century Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Both Southeast Missouri casinos are due for multimillion-dollar upgrades between now and 2024.
Before Thursday's groundbreaking for a new $26 million hotel for Century Casino Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian presented seven issues to Randolph about the business of gaming and how it has been impacted by economic factors and by the extended pandemic, now considered endemic in many parts of America.
It was a time for us to reset and see what is important to our customers and community. The hotel, which we hope will be in operation by December 2023, helps us expand into the broader, regional market with guests who want to come to Cape Girardeau. People may well be less likely to go on longer trips or to fly for vacation — whether that's due to COVID fears or gas prices. We want to be able to be that option for people to take a weekend trip or just get away and have a great experience.
It's difficult in there are openings we'd like to fill with people who are willing and wanting to work, not unlike what we're seeing in a lot of industries and businesses in town. There's also pressure related to wages. We've seen a legislatively approved higher minimum wage, and, just to be competitive, we've had to continually make adjustments. The dynamic of COVID industry-wide changed the approach to food service. We've seen casino buffets, for example, which are not going to reopen. Our buffet closed and so did our steakhouse, and both were prior to COVID.
We have Red Star Grill and Beacon 53, with the latter in the old Keller's space overlooking the river. In the coming hotel lobby, we expect to see a new coffee and breakfast location and we are looking at other options we hope to announce soon.
Yes. You'll notice quite a bit of volatility in the numbers. COVID brought restrictions, of course. One of our competitors in Metropolis, Illinois, was closed for the part of the first quarter last year, which impacted us briefly in a positive way. Former stimulus payments from the federal government also pushed money into the economy, which impacted the numbers. What we like to do therefore, is on a comparative basis, factor out 2021 and 2020 as aberrations and compare our statistics to pre-COVID 2019. When we do that, we see significant growth and very positive trends.
In some ways, the regulations are similar to what is in place for the banking industry. But I would have to say I really don't know if there is any industry that compares to ours in terms of level of scrutiny.
We have oversight, as you might gather, from the Missouri Gaming Commission, to whom we transmit on a daily basis our required tax payments based on revenue and admissions. There is also another level of scrutiny from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's gaming division for enforcement matters. What that means is, anytime we're open, a state trooper is on the premises.
The hotel will now be six stories high instead of eight. The cost of construction is way up, as everyone knows, due to higher material costs, driven by inflation, and by supply shortages. The original concept was for 75 hotel rooms. Now we'll have 69. We were able to get so close on the rooms, despite losing two stories, because now we will have rooms wrapping around the western corner. Corner rooms were not in the seminal design. Those corner rooms will not face the Mississippi River. We'd hoped with our single load original concept that all our patrons would have had a river view. The overall cost we hope will stay at the projected $26 million. We've made these changes in the last 60 to 90 days.
