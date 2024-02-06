Q&A with Liz Haynes of Old Town Cape

Liz Haynes, who grew up in what is now the Indie House at Broadway and North Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau, later attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School before leaving the area for 17 years. Haynes returned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to lead the downtown revitalization organization Old Town Cape.

As Haynes prepares for OTC's annual dinner March 3 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian put eight questions to the not-for-profit's executive director.

When city manager Kenneth Haskin was introduced in Cape Girardeau last summer after relocating from Texarkana, Arkansas, he told you of being glad to see the downtown had not been forgotten, noting what he called "the beautiful streetscape" traveling down Broadway toward the Mississippi River. Do you recall that conversation?

I do and was thrilled to hear him say it. I have really seen a recognition during my tenure here since fall 2019, that downtown is the heart and soul of the community. The downtown's success and vitality are representative of the entire community and it's been so encouraging to see.

Kenneth Haskin became manager of the City of Cape Girardeau last summer. On the day he was introduced as the retired Scott Meyer's successor, Haskin said he was impressed Cape Girardeau had not forgotten its downtown district. Southeast Missourian file

Earlier this month, a report was made to First Friday Coffee attendees from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. The area OTC considers to be part of downtown is 130 blocks, which seems huge, doesn't it?

In terms of the entire country, [Cape Girardeau] has one of the larger geographic Main Street America districts and if I'm not mistaken, is the biggest in Missouri. It's 130 blocks from West End Boulevard to the river and North Street to Highway 74. It's comprised of more than 300 businesses and in excess of 4,500 residents. A lot of downtown districts are 10 blocks, 15 blocks, maybe 20 to 25. Our size provides us with a lot of opportunity but is also challenging because there is so much diversity.

If you had to stack up Cape Girardeau against other Missouri cities, whose downtowns are similar?

I would compare us, within the state, to Washington, Missouri — which is similar in terms of demographics. I'd also say Lee's Summit near Kansas City. Both cities are much closer to metropolitan areas than Cape is. We're unique in that Cape Girardeau is a regional hub.

The theme for OTC's upcoming annual dinner is "revitalization is not trivial." Care to elaborate?

What we mean by the phrase is pretty straightforward. The health of the downtown community is directly correlated with the health of the entire community. Downtown matters and is not trivial.