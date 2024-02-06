Q&A on gas prices with Southeast economist David Yaskewich

I would suspect consumers would look for substitutes, for cheaper alternatives. Consumers could begin to look for motor scooters or other more fuel-efficient vehicles in the coming years such as EVs. On the public policy side, public transportation could become a more attractive option. On the producer side, if higher prices are here to stay, which right now are tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation, oil fields that are normally quite expensive to drill become more attractive.

President Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls in 1971 to fight inflation. As an economist, is this a tactic you could support?

I'd say those are a mistake. Prices are a good thing, and that statement requires some elaboration. Prices serve as a rationing mechanism. If we see higher prices, that's a signal that whatever product, commodity or service we're talking about is becoming more limited in supply. If we see higher prices, markets work efficiently and higher prices would encourage consumers to limit usage. Viewing an event via Zoom that you might otherwise attend in-person could be explained as the market working, the market in action. Prices provide signals to the user of any product, and price controls, which economists hate, hide or mask the signals markets provide.

What would be, in your opinion, a likely outcome of government-mandated price controls?

The prediction would be if we had an approach to impose wage and price controls, we would just see shortages. Here's an example. You could see a scenario where if you had an even final digit in your license plate, you go to the filling station on a particular day of the week to gas up. If we had price controls, that's what we would expect — long lines at the pump and shortages. You might get to the pumps on your designated day and there would be no gas available. The crux of the issue is simply this. If prices are kept artificially low by some official mandate or law, consumers don't get the signal that gasoline or oil is becoming more scarce — and there would be nothing encouraging us to limit our usage, e.g., how much we drive, where we live compared to where we work, whether we carpool or not, where we set our thermostats or air conditioning units. As a society, we should ask: "What is the more efficient rationing mechanism? Paying a higher price when something becomes more scarce or keeping it artificially cheap and face long lines and shortages?"

