Putz marks end of Hubble Creek Bridge project

Employees of Putz Construction of Millersville last week marked the completion of the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge project in Jackson.
The span, now open to the public and connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street in City Park, was finished a week ahead of its July 28 delivery deadline.
Municipal officials have given Putz a Sept. 6 "notice to proceed" on the next project, the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk initiative.
