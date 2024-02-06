Purple Heart signs for Jackson

City of Jackson will soon install Purple Heart signage at the six roadway entrances to the municipality.

Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted earlier this year — as the cities of Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Chaffee did previously — to become a Purple Heart City, joining hundreds of other U.S. municipalities in officially recognizing those who died or were wounded during American military service.

The placards, which cost the city $100 each, will be erected at the following locations: U.S. 61 southbound and northbound, Highway 25 northbound, Highway 72 eastbound, Route D southbound and East Main Street westbound, according to Rodney Bollinger, director of city administrative services.