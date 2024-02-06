Purple Heart signs for Jackson

City of Jackson will soon install Purple Heart signage at the six roadway entrances to the municipality.
Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted earlier this year — as the cities of Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Chaffee did previously — to become a Purple Heart City, joining hundreds of other U.S. municipalities in officially recognizing those who died or were wounded during American military service.
The placards, which cost the city $100 each, will be erected at the following locations: U.S. 61 southbound and northbound, Highway 25 northbound, Highway 72 eastbound, Route D southbound and East Main Street westbound, according to Rodney Bollinger, director of city administrative services.
Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military decoration, known originally as the Badge of Military Merit. Created in 1782, the medal bears the likeness of America's first president, George Washington.
