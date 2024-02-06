Pump prices still in downward mode

Despite a consumer price index report last week showing inflation remains stronger than some analysts expected, gasoline prices nationally, statewide and locally continue to decline, albeit slowly.
Lower crude oil costs and the passing of the summer driving season are credited for the steady drop.
The average U.S., price for gas Saturday was $3.68 per gallon, down 4 cents in a week and 26 cents lower compared to mid-August.
In Missouri, the Saturday statewide average was $3.32, actually up a penny from a week ago but 20 cents lower than 30 days ago.
