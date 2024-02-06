All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 19, 2022

Pump prices still in downward mode

Despite a consumer price index report last week showing inflation remains stronger than some analysts expected, gasoline prices nationally, statewide and locally continue to decline, albeit slowly. Lower crude oil costs and the passing of the summer driving season are credited for the steady drop...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gas prices continue to fall nationally, statewide and locally with Saturday's U.S. average price of regular gas down 4 cents from a week ago.
Gas prices continue to fall nationally, statewide and locally with Saturday's U.S. average price of regular gas down 4 cents from a week ago.Rogelio V. Solis ~ Associated Press, file

Despite a consumer price index report last week showing inflation remains stronger than some analysts expected, gasoline prices nationally, statewide and locally continue to decline, albeit slowly.

Lower crude oil costs and the passing of the summer driving season are credited for the steady drop.

The average U.S., price for gas Saturday was $3.68 per gallon, down 4 cents in a week and 26 cents lower compared to mid-August.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Missouri, the Saturday statewide average was $3.32, actually up a penny from a week ago but 20 cents lower than 30 days ago.

Local price ranges Saturday:

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.19
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.22
  • Perryville: $3.18 to $3.29
  • Scott City: $3.29

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 1
Amazon leads Wall Street higher
BusinessNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro...
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy