BusinessAugust 8, 2022
Pump prices continue dropping
Pump prices continue their steady decline nationally and statewide, according to the most recent information from AAA. The average U.S. price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.08 Saturday, down 3 cents from Friday, down 15 cents from a week ago and down 69 cents a month ago...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gas demand remains lower-than-normal and pump prices continue their weeks-long drop with the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded at $4.08. Missouri's average price is nearly 40 cents lower than the national figure, according to AAA.David Zalubowski ~ Associated Press, file

Pump prices continue their steady decline nationally and statewide, according to the most recent information from AAA.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.08 Saturday, down 3 cents from Friday, down 15 cents from a week ago and down 69 cents a month ago.

A somewhat more dramatic arc is witnessed in the Show Me State.

The average price for regular gas in Missouri on Saturday was $3.69, down 4 cents from Friday, down 18 cents in the past week and down 81 cents from a month ago.

Locally, the average prices in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties were $3.59, $3.74 and $3.67, respectively, according to AAA.

"If gas demand remains low and oil stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease," according to www.gasprices.aaa.com/news.

