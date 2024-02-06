Pump prices continue dropping

Pump prices continue their steady decline nationally and statewide, according to the most recent information from AAA.
The average U.S. price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.08 Saturday, down 3 cents from Friday, down 15 cents from a week ago and down 69 cents a month ago.
A somewhat more dramatic arc is witnessed in the Show Me State.
The average price for regular gas in Missouri on Saturday was $3.69, down 4 cents from Friday, down 18 cents in the past week and down 81 cents from a month ago.
Locally, the average prices in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties were $3.59, $3.74 and $3.67, respectively, according to AAA.
"If gas demand remains low and oil stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease," according to www.gasprices.aaa.com/news.
