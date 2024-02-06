Pump prices are idle with summer on the way

Gas prices are stuck in neutral as the holiday approaches, with Saturday's national average of $3.54 a gallon identical to the cost a week ago, according to auto club federation AAA.
"Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."
Missouri's average petrol price Saturday was $3.21, up 2 cents from a week ago, but down from $3.38 a month ago, and decreased from $4.15 a year ago.
In-state diesel prices are trending lower. Saturday's average of $3.65 was down 2 cents from a week ago and 20 cents from a month ago. One year ago, diesel cost, on average, $5.17 per gallon.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.