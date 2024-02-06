Pump prices are idle with summer on the way

Gas prices are stuck in neutral as the holiday approaches, with Saturday's national average of $3.54 a gallon identical to the cost a week ago, according to auto club federation AAA.

"Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."

Missouri's average petrol price Saturday was $3.21, up 2 cents from a week ago, but down from $3.38 a month ago, and decreased from $4.15 a year ago.