BusinessMay 22, 2023

Pump prices are idle with summer on the way

Gas prices are stuck in neutral as the holiday approaches, with Saturday's national average of $3.54 a gallon identical to the cost a week ago, according to auto club federation AAA. "Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
file

Gas prices are stuck in neutral as the holiday approaches, with Saturday's national average of $3.54 a gallon identical to the cost a week ago, according to auto club federation AAA.

"Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."

Missouri's average petrol price Saturday was $3.21, up 2 cents from a week ago, but down from $3.38 a month ago, and decreased from $4.15 a year ago.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.09.
  • Perry: $3.06.
  • Scott: $3.18.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.94 (cash only) to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.95 to $3.15.
  • Perryville: $3.04 to $3.09.
  • Scott City: $3.19.

In-state diesel prices are trending lower. Saturday's average of $3.65 was down 2 cents from a week ago and 20 cents from a month ago. One year ago, diesel cost, on average, $5.17 per gallon.

Business
