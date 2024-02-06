The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing Aug. 17 to receive comments on an electric transmission line and associated facilities planned between Perry and Cape Girardeau counties. American Transmission Co. of Illinois (ATXI) has filed a plan to install, own, operate, manage and maintain the 15-mile, 138 kilovolt transmission line.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will take place virtually through a WebEx telephone and video conference. Anyone who wishes to comment on the project may do so via telephone or video. Comments will also be accepted by mail or through the commission's electronic information and filing system.
A PSC staff-conducted question-and-answer session will take place at the beginning of the hearing, which will start at 6 p.m. The hearing will also be streamed live on the commission's website, www.psc.mo.gov.
Those wishing to make comments to the commission during the hearing are asked to register by emailing their first and last name to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling (800) 392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.
Anyone wishing to "attend" the hearing by telephone can, at the time of the hearing Aug. 17, call toll-free (855) 718-6621 and enter the meeting number (177 629 7914) followed by the pound sign (#). If prompted for a password, they should enter "0087."
Those wishing to attend online may do so through the WebEx platform, www.webex.com, and enter the meeting number and password listed above.
Comments about the project may also be sent to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Comments may also be submitted electronically at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments. Those submitting comments online should refer to File No. EA-2021-0087.
A formal hearing on the project is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St. in Jefferson City.
