The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing Aug. 17 to receive comments on an electric transmission line and associated facilities planned between Perry and Cape Girardeau counties. American Transmission Co. of Illinois (ATXI) has filed a plan to install, own, operate, manage and maintain the 15-mile, 138 kilovolt transmission line.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will take place virtually through a WebEx telephone and video conference. Anyone who wishes to comment on the project may do so via telephone or video. Comments will also be accepted by mail or through the commission's electronic information and filing system.

A PSC staff-conducted question-and-answer session will take place at the beginning of the hearing, which will start at 6 p.m. The hearing will also be streamed live on the commission's website, www.psc.mo.gov.

Those wishing to make comments to the commission during the hearing are asked to register by emailing their first and last name to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling (800) 392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.