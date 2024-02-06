Financial fraud impacts people across the world. The internet is rife with warnings about the dangers of handing out personal information and the utmost importance of protecting accounts and passwords.

Even so, Federal Trade Commission reports show American consumers lost increasingly large amounts of money to financial fraud over the last few years — $1.9 billion in 2019, $3.3 billion in 2020, $5.8 billion in 2021, $8.8 billion in 2022 and a staggering $10 billion in 2023.

Wade “Pee Wee” Bartels, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Bank in Cape Girardeau, said cybercrimes — committed by individuals, often from other countries, working in organized groups to steal information and money — can place extreme emotional and financial burdens on anyone who is a victim of them. Bartels said both consumers and businesses are susceptible to financial scams. His bank deals with fraud of this kind every week.

A common tactic for scammers is to gain the trust of victims so they can take advantage of them later. Often, but not exclusively, targeting the elderly, looking for emotional hooks to connect with people. Bartels said scammers often pose as love interests or friends from the past.

“They think they have a relationship with the person they’re talking to, sometimes on the phone, many times through social media. They convince them over time to start sending money. It typically starts with small requests of some kind and then grows from there,” he said.

Contact is always unexpected and unsolicited, Bartels added. People impacted by fraud often say they found the interactions odd but still convincing.

“They’re typically going to require some kind of personal info … but many times they’re now asking for bank account information: usernames, passwords, security codes, that kind of thing, which obviously a bank would never ask for.”

Scammers also ask for unusual forms of payment, such as gift cards or cash.

“Many times they will ask you to go to your bank, get cash out, and go buy gift cards from various retail stores … something generalized that can be used for a lot of different things,” Bartels said.

Check fraud is also common, with checks stolen from mailboxes and either changed or copied to make a new check with different payees.

“We’re seeing [check fraud] a lot and that is a huge risk for any kind of commercial customer that is writing and mailing a lot of checks,” Bartels said.

Fraud has more of an impact than just stealing money from unsuspecting businesses and individuals. Bartels said it actively harms the communities they reside in.

“That money is gone. It’s no longer in our local communities where it stays and goes into local businesses … all of that economic activity is stopped because those dollars have left our communities,” he said.

Bartels trains employees on common red flags, so they can educate their bank’s customers. He said people have to have their radar up for unsolicited contacts and they should reach out to local law enforcement and bankers, especially if they have given out information. Bank personnel can help them through the process to determine if they have been scammed.