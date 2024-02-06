Since March, many businesses have shut down temporarily or permanently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study done by business-review website Yelp found roughly 160,000 businesses, large and small, closed between April and September. The impact felt on communities is substantial. However, there are multiple industries that have had success amid the challenges. As a whole, spirits and wine sales, specific manufacturing, banking and grocery sales and delivery have all prospered during this unprecedented time.

Keller Ford, managing partner of Primo Vino and Cask, poses for a photo. Alcohol sales have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Submitted

Lifting spirits

Research shows for many, relaxing with a glass of wine or mixing up a "quarantini" is a way to cope with the stress of the coronavirus.

Nielsen reported a 54% increase in national sales of alcohol for the week ending March 21, compared with one year before.

"It's certainly been a banner year for us," said Keller Ford, managing partner for Primo Vino and Cask in Cape Girardeau.

Ford added that alcohol always seems to find its way into people's lives, "in good times and bad."

According to a Morning Consult poll of 2,200 U.S. adults conducted in early April, 16% of all adults said they were drinking more alcohol during the pandemic.

Primo Vino and Cask started seeing evidence of that once stimulus checks landed in bank accounts.

"We honestly thought maybe more people are going to be drinking, but that they will likely trade down dollar wise on what they normally drink, because of the uncertainty of whether they're going to work or not work or have to be on unemployment," Ford said.

For example, they expected customers who traditionally bought a $30 bottle of wine would drop to a $15 or $10 price point, but it was the opposite.

"People traded up in what they drank — the quality or the price point that they are drinking went up immediately," Ford said.

In talking with friends within the industry and wholesalers, Ford said everyone has seen the same trend. Across the country, "alcohol has just — it's just been killing it. People didn't have anywhere to go or anywhere to spend money. When you're vacationing and traveling and going out to eat and going to concerts and ballgames and things of that nature, you're allocating your money to different places, but when all you have to do is go to work or work from home, and not really have the outlet to go spend the money that you normally would, it's like, 'Well, we'll go to the liquor store and stock up.'"

Ford had wondered whether the sudden surge in business would only last a few months, but "month after month after month, we were just up the same amount, and all year. We just we had a record year. It was fantastic."

However, the challenge moving forward is how to maintain the growth into 2021 and beyond. Primo Vino and Cask saw a lot of new faces in the store. Ford said he hopes to keep them coming back.

"If we did a good job from a customer-service standpoint, of being friendly and offering products that they didn't see wherever they used to shop, then hopefully we can retain those people as customers going forward," he said.

As many ring in the new year with a champagne toast and wishes for 2021, Ford is hopeful things will turn around by spring.

"February feels like ages ago ... give me sunshine, give me baseball, give me concerts," he said.

Lori Moyers and her son, Max, purchase paint and supplies April 11 from Sarah Cole at Elias Ace Hardware in Cape Girardeau. Moyers and her son decided to paint a room in their basement while "sheltering at home" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jay Wolz

Home improvement

Parking lots have been packed at home improvement stores more than ever since the start of the pandemic as people have been spending more time in their homes and expanding at-home activities such as work, school, exercise and outdoor entertainment.

According to Porch — a website that connects homeowners with contractors — the average homeowner spent $17,140 on improvements during the pandemic. More than three-quarters of U.S. homeowners reported doing at least one home-improvement project since March, and 78% said they plan to start a home-improvement project in the next 12 months.

Fred Elias, co-owner of Elias Ace Hardware said that since March, the store has seen a major increase in the lawn and garden, paint and barbecue departments as people stay in and around their homes.

"All of those have flourished, especially since people are home instead of taking vacations — they make it a staycation."

Elias Ace Hardware did not shut down, but executed many safety protocols, even opening the front doors during spring and summer so people wouldn't have to touch the doors.

"We've given out several thousand masks" to people who don't have one upon entry, Elias said.

Co-owner Tammy Elias, Fred's wife, said Fred is the reason the business has succeeded during the COVID crisis. She attributes it to his experience dealing with supply-chain issues coupled with his "desire to share Ace Hardware's model of helping customers successfully complete their projects."

One of the challenges Elias faced was meeting customer demand. Occasionally, suppliers would only be able to send between 70% and 80% of the orders because either imports or factories had been shut down.

"There were 150 different items that did not come in just this week. We just keep working at it trying to get it back in as quick as we can," Fred Elias said.

With many projects taking place at home since March, families are getting children involved in the tasks as well. Elias said he's seen generations coming into the store to tackle a project or repair.

"One customer said, 'I've been coming in here ever since I was a kid,'" he said. "Customers come in with their parents and now they're coming in with their children."

Elias said he's is thankful for the support of local business and doesn't see the home repair and improvement wave taking a downturn any time soon.

Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway, is seen June 17 in Cape Girardeau. Grocery deliveries have increase during the pandemic because people have decided to stay at home more and avoid a lot of people. Jeff Long

Grocery delivery

To stay safe at home or limit exposure to others, many have reached for their phones to purchase groceries.

A recent survey by RBC Capital Markets in March found 55% of respondents had purchased groceries online, up from just 36% in 2018.

Paul Simon, spokesman for Schnucks Markets, agreed with the findings more Americans are shopping online for groceries and doing it more often since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.