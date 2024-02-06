All sections
BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Property for sale in Cape Girardeau's Doctors' Park

The property at No. 61 Doctors' Park on the western side of Cape Girardeau, at one time occupied by Aureus Health Services, was put on the market in mid-September. Asking price for the 5,126-square-foot structure, at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Doctors' Park entrance D, is $420,000...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The former home of Aureus Health Services at No. 61 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau is now for sale. Doctors' Park, on Cape Girardeau's west side, opened 51 years ago.
The former home of Aureus Health Services at No. 61 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau is now for sale. Doctors' Park, on Cape Girardeau's west side, opened 51 years ago.Jeff Long

The property at No. 61 Doctors' Park on the western side of Cape Girardeau, at one time occupied by Aureus Health Services, was put on the market in mid-September.

Asking price for the 5,126-square-foot structure, at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Doctors' Park entrance D, is $420,000.

Doctors' Park medical complex opened in June 1971 after a group of local doctors, including the late Charles P. McGinty, pioneered the idea for multi-disciplinary care on 20 acres of farmland.

As of 2022, Doctors' Park has 70 tenants in 32 buildings on nearly 80 acres.

A Southeast Missourian story written last year on the occasion of Doctors' Park's 50th anniversary, said the following: "What the future holds for the complex is less certain as local hospitals continue to build their own facilities, many of which are contiguous to their own campuses. Still, the hospitals use space within Doctors~ Park as do other independent medical providers."

