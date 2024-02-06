Property for sale in Cape Girardeau's Doctors' Park

The property at No. 61 Doctors' Park on the western side of Cape Girardeau, at one time occupied by Aureus Health Services, was put on the market in mid-September.

Asking price for the 5,126-square-foot structure, at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Doctors' Park entrance D, is $420,000.

Doctors' Park medical complex opened in June 1971 after a group of local doctors, including the late Charles P. McGinty, pioneered the idea for multi-disciplinary care on 20 acres of farmland.