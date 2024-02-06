Procter & Gamble takes calculated risk with 'The Talk' ad

It's a simple message: Beware of racism in the United States.

But Procter & Gamble took a calculated risk with its ad that features black mothers speaking to children about racial bias through the decades. The company said it knew there might be a backlash -- and the ad has been criticized as being anti-police or anti-white.

But it said it felt after hearing from consumers the ad would be worth it.

"The Talk," which makes no mention of any P&G product, has been the talk of social media.

The ad is part of a shift by some corporations that are making emotional appeals to consumers by treading into territory that could be polarizing.

A mother talks to her daughter about racial bias in a Procter & Gamble ad. Courtesy of Procter & Gamble via AP

But experts said there are likely to be more of these ads, as companies seek younger customers who respond to them.

"Brands just can't push their messages out there," said Luis Garcia, president and lead strategist of MarketVision, a San Antonio-based marketing firm. "They have to create meaningful ways that are going to engage people."

Consumers have so many choices among so many brands, Garcia said, people remember only what matters to them.

In the P&G video released online last month, a mom in the 1950s tells her daughter she is not just "pretty for a black girl," as someone told the girl, but "beautiful, period."

And a mom in the 1960s tells her son he may hear an epithet, but not to let it hurt him.

A Procter & Gamble sign is seen outside its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati. John Minchillo ~ Associated Press

Another mom, this time in the 1990s, reminds her son to take his identification with him as he sets off for practice.

None of the company's products, such as Pampers diapers, Tide detergent or Crest toothpaste, are shown. Instead, after clips of mothers giving children "the talk," the video invites people to discuss it online with the hashtag #TalkAboutBias.

The ad is scheduled to begin airing on national television this week.

Damon Jones, a spokesman for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, said not including products in "The Talk" was a conscious decision because the company wanted viewers to focus on its message.

Ads for P&G products often feature smiling babies wearing its diapers or highlight dishes that sparkle after using its soap.

"There's a time for product placement," Jones said. "There's a time to do something broader."

Jones said the company believed now was the time to tackle racial bias after hearing feedback from consumers.

He said "The Talk" ad seemed like an evolution from other socially conscious Procter & Gamble efforts and cited its #LikeAGirl campaign that criticized emojis for being "stereotypical" and "limiting" toward women.

Procter & Gamble isn't the first company to try to tackle difficult topics. Some brands are known for taking positions on political or social issues. Other big brands have tried it, too.

Earlier this year, Nike unveiled its "Equality Has No Boundaries" commercial featuring well-known athletes.