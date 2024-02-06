Privacy, once hidden topic, gets attention at CES tech show

LAS VEGAS -- Once a hidden and under-the-radar topic, privacy got more attention at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas last week. Startups now volunteer information about how they're securing your data and protecting your privacy when you use their heart rate monitor or cuddly robot.

Roybi, an alien-looking robot that teaches children languages and other skills, has a camera with facial recognition that can remember children and guess whether the he or she was excited or sad after a lesson. Roybi says it uses that information to make changes to its lessons.

But the $199 robot also comes with a sticker, so parents can block the camera if they want.

"We want to make sure we give people choices," said CEO and founder Elnaz Sarraf, who said parents questioned the lens. "When it comes to children, people are more sensitive."

Caregiver Smart Solutions, which makes products for caregivers to track the elderly remotely, decided to do away with cameras, declaring them too intrusive. The company opted instead for small sensors that monitor when doors are opened and closed.

After two years of tech companies facing the reckoning of rising privacy concerns, the message seems to be setting in: The way you use customers' information can no longer be ignored.

Friday was the final day of the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, a forum for companies to unveil their products and services for the coming year.

Among other highlights:

A screen that's all about you

A set of mirrors all reflect the same display that shows different images from different angles to show the parallel reality experience at the Delta Air Lines booth during the CES tech show Tuesday in Las Vegas. John Locher ~ Associated Press

Airport screens are a jumble of flight numbers, times and gates. Delta wants to change that.

The airline will soon start testing an airport screen that will show personalized flight information only to you.

The twist: nearly 100 people will be able to look at the same screen simultaneously and see just their own information. No special glasses needed, just the naked eye.

It's a technology that could change the way people get from airport security to their planes. The hope is similar screens will fill the halls of airports, pointing people to where they need to walk or where they can stop to get a bite to eat.

Delta is teaming with startup Misapplied Sciences for the technology. Misapplied CEO Albert Ng said normal TVs send the same colored light in all directions. His company's screens control which colors are emitted to different people. Cameras above figure out where each person is standing and send the right combination of lights in that direction.

An attendee looks at a screen with information unique to him in the parallel reality experience at the Delta Air Lines booth during the CES tech show Tuesday in Las Vegas. The parallel reality screens are a type of personalized signage showing custom messages of flight information to multiple travelers simultaneously. John Locher ~ Associated Press

Delta will test the screen later this year at Detroit's airport. The company said the screens won't be used for targeted advertising.

Frank Gillett, a technology analyst at Forrester, said the technology may be too expensive right now to expand to every airport. But he said Delta's plans to make the airport experience easier for travelers could hook more customers to the airline.