Printing and graphics companies announce merger

Reveal Graphics in Cape Girardeau has merged with tpc, formerly known as The Printing Co.
The merger, which went into effect last week, will strengthen tpc's ability to provide a wide range of services, including design, commercial printing, interactive communications, apparel, promotional products and corporate fulfillment, according to owners of both companies.
"The addition of Reveal's top-quality graphics, signage and display capabilities allows us to serve our clients' needs at a higher level," commented Jason Coalter, owner of J.S. Coalter & Associates, who describes tpc as one of his company's "flagship businesses."
Reveal Graphics specializes in banners, exhibits and displays, digital graphics, window and wall graphics and vehicle graphics.
"Joining with tpc is just a great fit for us," commented Reveal Graphics owner Rick Feiner. "We bring our abilities to their set of services and tpc adds products and services we don't currently offer. It's a win for customers of both companies."
Based in Cape Girardeau, tpc has offices on the Southeast Missouri State University campus as well as in Perryville and Farmington, Missouri.
