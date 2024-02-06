All sections
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
Prices rise slightly with the advent of 'summer' gas
Pump prices nationally, while lower than a month ago, are slightly up since last week as the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway. "The blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine," said AAA's Andrew Gross, who said the switch historically adds 5 to 10 cents to the retail price of gas...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Motorists line up for gas at Murphy USA in Jackson in this undated photo. The seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which historically translates to an increase in prices.
Pump prices nationally, while lower than a month ago, are slightly up since last week as the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway.

"The blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine," said AAA's Andrew Gross, who said the switch historically adds 5 to 10 cents to the retail price of gas.

The average U.S. price for regular unleaded Saturday was $3.39, up 2 cents from a week ago but down 9 cents from a month ago.

In Missouri, Saturday's statewide average was below $3 at $2.99 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago and down 15 cents from a month ago.

County averages Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.02.
  • Scott: $3.07.
  • Perry: $2.93.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.98 to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.86 to $3.09.
  • Scott City: $3.04 to $3.09.
  • Perryville: $2.84 (cash only) to $2.99.

The average Missouri price for diesel Saturday was $3.91, down 3 cents from a week ago and down 22 cents from one month ago.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
