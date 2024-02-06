Prices rise slightly with the advent of 'summer' gas

Pump prices nationally, while lower than a month ago, are slightly up since last week as the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway.

"The blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine," said AAA's Andrew Gross, who said the switch historically adds 5 to 10 cents to the retail price of gas.

The average U.S. price for regular unleaded Saturday was $3.39, up 2 cents from a week ago but down 9 cents from a month ago.

In Missouri, Saturday's statewide average was below $3 at $2.99 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago and down 15 cents from a month ago.