President Biden's vaccine mandate may be headed to the Supreme Court

Friday's decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to permit the federal government to enforce its COVID vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees means the case is almost certainly headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to CNN and legal analysts.
For now, the appellate court decision allows the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to implement the Biden administration's rules for large employers.
OSHA said on its website it was "gratified" by the ruling and that to "account for any uncertainty," the agency will not issue citations for noncompliance to impacted employers before Jan. 10.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.