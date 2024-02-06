In January 2021, former Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University track and field star athlete Blake Smith announced his retirement from professional track and field on his personal Facebook page, choosing to focus his efforts on Prep Athletics, his new business.

Prep Athletics is a "strength and conditioning facility emphasizing on speed and explosiveness in athletes seeking to take their skills to the next level," according to the business' Facebook page.

Smith named his business Prep Athletics because he wants to "prepare kids to be the best version of themselves, or prepare them for whatever the next step is in their journey."

Having been an athlete at every level, Smith feels he can train kids for their individual athletic goals.

"If they're only going to be a high school athlete, I want to prepare them to be the best high school athlete out there. If they want to go to the college level, I've been there, too, so I feel like I can prepare them for college. Even the D-1 level, and also, if they happen to be good enough, I can prepare them for the professional level."

Left, Chris Navro trains Brielle Freeman and, right, Blake Smith trains Keliah Freeman at Prep Athletics on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The facility

Prep Athletics is inside a metal frame building at 3527 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Smith describes it as a big open area with no air conditioning and three garage doors that open up. They have installed turf and rubber flooring and a full squat rack system, among other equipment.

"It's definitely no place for someone to come and slack off," he said. "It definitely has a certain feeling about it when you walk in."

Prep Athletics targets kids as the main clients, so it took Smith by surprise when some parents wanted to get involved.

"It's kind of worked out good, because I'm pretty full since I can only fit kids in before and after school, so that leaves a pretty big gap of 8 to 3 wide open, allowing the parents to come in the middle of the day."

As of now, Smith has 52 clients ranging in age from 8 years old to a few 50-year-old parents.

Some of those clients are members of the recent Jackson state championship soccer and football teams. Smith is working with one football player to get him ready to play for Southeast and a few others to get them ready for their senior year.

Smith trains athletes in football, baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball. And this Saturday, he will have his first track student starting.

"I like seeing kids getting better. I like seeing them put the work in and it paying off," Smith said. "I know what all it takes. And I know how long a journey it can be sometimes, but whenever it pays off, it's worthwhile."

Owning a business in Cape Girardeau was a distant dream during the height of his professional career, where he was focused on being the best he could be. Setting a personal record in the 60-meter dash at the USA championships with a time of 6.54 (just 0.02 seconds behind the fourth-place runner, and 0.2 seconds behind the first-place finisher), he recalled, "I was in the world record race, so I was racing when the world record was broken in the 60-meter."

When Smith was back home from running and training, demand for his coaching increased as families wanted him to work with their children. With a degree from Southeast in physical education, working with kids was always on his radar.

Smith sought the perfect location and Prep Athletics went under roof July 16.

Blake Smith, owner and founder of Prep Athletics, trains with Keliah Freeman at his facility Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Shifting priorities

Why now? Smith was training for the 2020 Olympics when the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, causing him to reflect on his career.

"As you get older, I feel like your priorities just change in life," he said. "Last year, going into the 2020 season, I was hopeful that it was going to work out as far going to the Olympics."

When the Olympic committee announced it was going to try to hold the games in 2021, Smith made the decision to start training again.