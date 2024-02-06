In January 2021, former Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University track and field star athlete Blake Smith announced his retirement from professional track and field on his personal Facebook page, choosing to focus his efforts on Prep Athletics, his new business.
Prep Athletics is a "strength and conditioning facility emphasizing on speed and explosiveness in athletes seeking to take their skills to the next level," according to the business' Facebook page.
Smith named his business Prep Athletics because he wants to "prepare kids to be the best version of themselves, or prepare them for whatever the next step is in their journey."
Having been an athlete at every level, Smith feels he can train kids for their individual athletic goals.
"If they're only going to be a high school athlete, I want to prepare them to be the best high school athlete out there. If they want to go to the college level, I've been there, too, so I feel like I can prepare them for college. Even the D-1 level, and also, if they happen to be good enough, I can prepare them for the professional level."
Prep Athletics is inside a metal frame building at 3527 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Smith describes it as a big open area with no air conditioning and three garage doors that open up. They have installed turf and rubber flooring and a full squat rack system, among other equipment.
"It's definitely no place for someone to come and slack off," he said. "It definitely has a certain feeling about it when you walk in."
Prep Athletics targets kids as the main clients, so it took Smith by surprise when some parents wanted to get involved.
"It's kind of worked out good, because I'm pretty full since I can only fit kids in before and after school, so that leaves a pretty big gap of 8 to 3 wide open, allowing the parents to come in the middle of the day."
As of now, Smith has 52 clients ranging in age from 8 years old to a few 50-year-old parents.
Some of those clients are members of the recent Jackson state championship soccer and football teams. Smith is working with one football player to get him ready to play for Southeast and a few others to get them ready for their senior year.
Smith trains athletes in football, baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball. And this Saturday, he will have his first track student starting.
"I like seeing kids getting better. I like seeing them put the work in and it paying off," Smith said. "I know what all it takes. And I know how long a journey it can be sometimes, but whenever it pays off, it's worthwhile."
Owning a business in Cape Girardeau was a distant dream during the height of his professional career, where he was focused on being the best he could be. Setting a personal record in the 60-meter dash at the USA championships with a time of 6.54 (just 0.02 seconds behind the fourth-place runner, and 0.2 seconds behind the first-place finisher), he recalled, "I was in the world record race, so I was racing when the world record was broken in the 60-meter."
When Smith was back home from running and training, demand for his coaching increased as families wanted him to work with their children. With a degree from Southeast in physical education, working with kids was always on his radar.
Smith sought the perfect location and Prep Athletics went under roof July 16.
Why now? Smith was training for the 2020 Olympics when the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, causing him to reflect on his career.
"As you get older, I feel like your priorities just change in life," he said. "Last year, going into the 2020 season, I was hopeful that it was going to work out as far going to the Olympics."
When the Olympic committee announced it was going to try to hold the games in 2021, Smith made the decision to start training again.
"This was going to be my last year, no matter what. I wanted to give it one last run and see how it went," he said.
Training was moving along smoothly, progressing to the "speed endurance phase," which is the hardest part of training.
"It's pretty brutal," Smith said.
In previous years, Smith pushed through all the ups and downs of training with "a certain determination. I knew this is what it took to get where I wanted to be. I could finish the practices — no matter what."
This time, however, training was different. He recognized he didn't have the drive to push through the grueling parts.
"That's when I realized I probably shouldn't be doing anything if I'm going to do it halfway," Smith said.
It was the first time Smith ever had that experience, and he knew it was time to hang up the running shoes.
"My competitors and all my friends I compete against won't be taking days off or going half away," he said. "Therefore, I wouldn't be putting myself in a good position to do well later in the season."
Making the decision to step away from professional sports was a tough one, but Smith said, "Prayer and talking with my wife helped. It was actually a pretty big weight off my shoulders and kind of a relief just because it's been such a big part of my life. Now I can focus on being a husband, and just being at home."
Smith wanted to open Prep Athletics in the Cape Girardeau/Jackson area for many reasons, but mainly because of all the traveling he has done — he wanted to be home.
"Growing up here, family is a huge, huge part of it. I love my mom, my dad, all my friends — we're super close," he said.
Giving kids athletic opportunities to be successful is a main goal of Smith's.
"There's a lot of talent in the Cape and Jackson area," he said. "I'd like to see more of those kids get the chance to go to colleges and get their schooling paid for and give them a better chance."
The knowledge Smith has gained in the field of athletic training comes from his own experiences but also from many coaches along the way.
"I've had a lot of really good coaches, like my strength coaches in Kansas City. One of them works for the Cleveland Indians now. He trained under an Olympic weightlifting coach for a long time, and so that was a transfer of knowledge. And then another coach, strength coach Luther Glover out of Kansas City — he trains several of the Kansas City Chiefs in their offseason."
Above all, the coaches that have had an influence in Smith's life, he said his dad was his biggest.
"He wasn't like a superstar athlete at all, but as far as work ethic goes, he's the reason that I am who I am," Smith said.
As a salesman, Smith has seen him work 13-hour days because, as his dad would say, "You gotta to do what you gotta do." Smith added, "Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do, even though it sucks and it might be hard sometimes."
Inside Prep Athletics, a little bit of competition has begun between the Cape Girardeau and Jackson football players.
"They don't train together, but I just started hanging up their jerseys," Smith said. "And they kind of joke about how they hate the other jersey, but it's been really good."
Competition runs deep for Smith and has fueled him in his career. "From being just a little scrawny white kid from Jackson, Missouri, to on TV running professionally against some of the best athletes in the world, I never would have expected that in high school." Nor would he have imagined himself representing the USA at the Penn Relays inside an arena of 70,000 fans chanting "USA" when they won.
As advice for children who want to be athletes at any level, Smith offers, "If you're willing to put the work in, I wouldn't put a limit on what you can do."
