Predicting 21st century Missouri population growth over 30 years

The Missouri Office of Administration, Budget and Planning is projecting Cape Girardeau County will have grown 23.2% in population between 2000 and 2030 -- from 68,693 residents to 84,612.
Perry County is expected to grow 16.7% during the period. Bollinger and Scott counties could see increases of 6.5% and 1.6%, respectively.
The State of Missouri, according to the projection, could anticipate a 30-year population growth of 20.5%.
By contrast, by 2030, Stoddard County may see a 2.5% decline compared to the dawn of the century, with Mississippi County expected to be down 14.8% over the period.
