BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Predicting 21st century Missouri population growth over 30 years

The Missouri Office of Administration, Budget and Planning is projecting Cape Girardeau County will have grown 23.2% in population between 2000 and 2030 -- from 68,693 residents to 84,612. Perry County is expected to grow 16.7% during the period. Bollinger and Scott counties could see increases of 6.5% and 1.6%, respectively...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Missouri Office of Administration, Budget and Planning is projecting Cape Girardeau County will have grown 23.2% in population between 2000 and 2030 -- from 68,693 residents to 84,612.

Perry County is expected to grow 16.7% during the period. Bollinger and Scott counties could see increases of 6.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

The State of Missouri, according to the projection, could anticipate a 30-year population growth of 20.5%.

By contrast, by 2030, Stoddard County may see a 2.5% decline compared to the dawn of the century, with Mississippi County expected to be down 14.8% over the period.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

