Power of One raises more than $200,000 for Saint Francis Foundation

Saint Francis Foundation, through its Power of One colleague-giving campaign, has raised $208,000, exceeding its goal, foundation officials announced Friday.
The funding will go to help "areas of need" for patients of Saint Francis Healthcare System, plus impacted families, colleagues and the community.
