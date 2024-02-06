All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 5, 2022

Power of One raises more than $200,000 for Saint Francis Foundation

Saint Francis Foundation, through its Power of One colleague-giving campaign, has raised $208,000, exceeding its goal, foundation officials announced Friday. The funding will go to help "areas of need" for patients of Saint Francis Healthcare System, plus impacted families, colleagues and the community...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Saint Francis Foundation raised $208,000 through its "Power of One" campaign. Pictured are foundation executive director Stacy Huff, left and Rebecca Rose, development coordinator.
Saint Francis Foundation raised $208,000 through its "Power of One" campaign. Pictured are foundation executive director Stacy Huff, left and Rebecca Rose, development coordinator.Submitted

Saint Francis Foundation, through its Power of One colleague-giving campaign, has raised $208,000, exceeding its goal, foundation officials announced Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The funding will go to help "areas of need" for patients of Saint Francis Healthcare System, plus impacted families, colleagues and the community.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy