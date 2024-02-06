Postal Service warns about theft

U.S. Postal Service is out with a new warning to customers: Avoid putting checks in the mail because theft is rising.
USPS said complaints of mail theft doubled in 2021, with banks additionally reporting check fraud cases rose from approximately 300,000 in 2021 to 680,000 in 2022.
Americans wrote 3.4 billion checks last year, and many are sent via snail mail, according to the Federal Reserve.
