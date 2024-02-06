Postal Service seeks rate hike

U.S. Postal Service officials filed notice Wednesday with the Postal Rate Commission to raise the price of first-class stamps from 58 cents to 60 cents.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, speaking at the White House, said the USPS needs to cut more red ink out of its budget.

"I've still got $80 billion to $90 billion to do," DeJoy said.

President Joe Biden last week signed a bill to provide postal officials with $50 billion in financial relief over the next decade as the service aims to overturn years of losses.