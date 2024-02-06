Postal Reform bill on President Biden's desk

Tuesday's 79-19 vote in the Senate followed the 342-92 vote in the House last month.

The Postal Service, established in 1775, is among the nation's oldest institutions, but unlike other government agencies, USPS does not receive taxpayer funding and must instead rely on revenue from stamps and package deliveries to balance its budget.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.