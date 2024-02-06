Postage stamps rise in price again

Citing inflation, U.S. Postal Service on Sunday, Jan. 22, raised the price of first-class stamps from 60 to 63 cents.
The last increase was just six months ago, when the same stamp rose from 58 to 60 cents.
Mailing a postcard also got more expensive in the most recent hike, with the cost rising from 44 to 48 cents.
"As operating expenses continue to rise, these price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by [our] 'Delivering for America' 10-year plan," the USPS said in a statement previewing the increases in October.
The DFA initiative, say Postal officials, will allow the mail service to achieve a net income within the first three years.
USPS also is counting on regulatory relief and legislative action to avoid $160 billion in projected losses by 2030.
