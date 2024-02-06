All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023

Postage stamps rise in price again

Citing inflation, U.S. Postal Service on Sunday, Jan. 22, raised the price of first-class stamps from 60 to 63 cents. The last increase was just six months ago, when the same stamp rose from 58 to 60 cents. Mailing a postcard also got more expensive in the most recent hike, with the cost rising from 44 to 48 cents...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A flat of Purple Heart "Forever" postage stamps Jan. 23 at Jackson post office. The cost of first-class stamps jumped from 60 to 63 cents Jan. 22.
A flat of Purple Heart "Forever" postage stamps Jan. 23 at Jackson post office. The cost of first-class stamps jumped from 60 to 63 cents Jan. 22.Jeff Long

Citing inflation, U.S. Postal Service on Sunday, Jan. 22, raised the price of first-class stamps from 60 to 63 cents.

The last increase was just six months ago, when the same stamp rose from 58 to 60 cents.

Mailing a postcard also got more expensive in the most recent hike, with the cost rising from 44 to 48 cents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"As operating expenses continue to rise, these price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by [our] 'Delivering for America' 10-year plan," the USPS said in a statement previewing the increases in October.

The DFA initiative, say Postal officials, will allow the mail service to achieve a net income within the first three years.

USPS also is counting on regulatory relief and legislative action to avoid $160 billion in projected losses by 2030.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restauranteurs open new locat...
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to ven...
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy