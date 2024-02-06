Postage stamp price likely to rise again

"As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," read a USPS news release.

Ten years ago, a first class stamp cost 46 cents; 20 years ago, the price was 29 cents.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.