BusinessOctober 10, 2023

Postage stamp price likely to rise again

First class stamps are expected to increase from 66 to 68 cents Sunday, Jan. 21, after U.S. Postal Service filed Friday, Oct. 6, for an increase with Postal Regulatory Commission. If approved, it will be the fourth such increase since July 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fourth stamp price increase in less than two years.
U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fourth stamp price increase in less than two years.Associated Press file

First class stamps are expected to increase from 66 to 68 cents Sunday, Jan. 21, after U.S. Postal Service filed Friday, Oct. 6, for an increase with Postal Regulatory Commission.

If approved, it will be the fourth such increase since July 2022.

"As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," read a USPS news release.

Ten years ago, a first class stamp cost 46 cents; 20 years ago, the price was 29 cents.

Business
