BusinessApril 18, 2022

Post Building restoration in Jackson

Historic Post Building in uptown Jackson is undergoing restorative work by its new owner, Edge Realty. Built in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration, the building long ago was the home of a post office and, before its April 2020 acquisition by Edge, hosted the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Daniel Eifert inspects restoration work on a cupola atop the historic Post Building in uptown Jackson in this undated photo.
Daniel Eifert inspects restoration work on a cupola atop the historic Post Building in uptown Jackson in this undated photo.Submitted

Historic Post Building in uptown Jackson is undergoing restorative work by its new owner, Edge Realty.

Built in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration, the building long ago was the home of a post office and, before its April 2020 acquisition by Edge, hosted the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to take (the building) back to the way it looked in the late 1930s," said Matt Palisch, Edge's facility manager, who is overseeing restoration -- including refurbishment of the rooftop cupola.

The cupola project has a total estimated cost of $12,000, he said.

"The plan is to light the cupola sometime this year," Palisch added.

A more immediate project, Palisch said, is the expected installation this week of 14 new main level windows.

Jackson Glass, Boitnott Painting and contractor Alex Ruiz have all been involved in the Post Building upgrades.

