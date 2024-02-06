After operating an online outlet for several years, Trai Blissett recently opened Positive Soles at 521 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, specializing in sneakers and street wear.
"It has been a dream to open my own sneaker store since I started my own online platform my senior year of high school," Blissett said. "That's when I started pushing Positive Soles seriously."
The store is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from noon until 6 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment on other days. Blissett plans to expand the store's hours in early November.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.