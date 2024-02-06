All sections
September 20, 2021

Positive Soles opens on Broadway, specializing in sneakers, street wear

After operating an online outlet for several years, Trai Blissett recently opened Positive Soles at 521 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, specializing in sneakers and street wear. "It has been a dream to open my own sneaker store since I started my own online platform my senior year of high school," Blissett said. "That's when I started pushing Positive Soles seriously."...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Positive Soles, featuring sneakers and street wear apparel, has opened at 521 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Positive Soles, featuring sneakers and street wear apparel, has opened at 521 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted

After operating an online outlet for several years, Trai Blissett recently opened Positive Soles at 521 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, specializing in sneakers and street wear.

"It has been a dream to open my own sneaker store since I started my own online platform my senior year of high school," Blissett said. "That's when I started pushing Positive Soles seriously."

The store is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from noon until 6 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment on other days. Blissett plans to expand the store's hours in early November.

