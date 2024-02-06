Popularity of US roundabouts

Roundabouts are being constructed at a rapid pace in the United States, with at least 400 being built almost every year from 2005 through 2021.
A total of 8,800 U.S. roundabouts or traffic circles have been counted by Oregon-based Kittelson & Associates, which maintains a roundabout database, accessible at www.roundabouts.kittelson.com/Home/Reports.
Florida is most prolific, with 1,430 roundabouts; Missouri ranks at No. 14 among U.S. states, with 310.
City of Cape Girardeau has witnessed the completion of four roundabouts between 2001 and 2016.
Jackson is planning to build its third roundabout in 2024, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the prospect of constructing a $750,000 traffic circle at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville.
