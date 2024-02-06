Popularity of US roundabouts

Roundabouts are being constructed at a rapid pace in the United States, with at least 400 being built almost every year from 2005 through 2021.

A total of 8,800 U.S. roundabouts or traffic circles have been counted by Oregon-based Kittelson & Associates, which maintains a roundabout database, accessible at www.roundabouts.kittelson.com/Home/Reports.

Florida is most prolific, with 1,430 roundabouts; Missouri ranks at No. 14 among U.S. states, with 310.