Poll: Most have little fear of robots taking jobs

WASHINGTON -- Most Americans believe their jobs, and the jobs of those they live with, are safe from automation -- at least for the next decade, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

And more than half think automation could make their work easier or more efficient in the future.

The findings suggest while Americans express concern about how automation technology might cause some other people to lose jobs, they are less worried about its effect on themselves.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they thought it unlikely they or someone in their household will be replaced at work by automation within the next 10 years, the survey found.

A nearly identical proportion -- 56 percent -- said they consider it at least somewhat likely their job will be improved by automation. Many think, for example, that such technology has made jobs safer.

The poll's key findings echo those of other recent surveys. The Pew Research Center found in a survey released earlier this month 70 percent of Americans believe it unlikely they will lose their jobs to automation.

Those assessments may well prove accurate, according to recent analyses that foresee far fewer job losses resulting from automation compared with studies several years ago that had suggested up to half of U.S. jobs could be replaced over the next two decades.

A report released this month by the education company Pearson, Oxford University and the Nesta Foundation found just one in five workers are in occupations that likely will shrink by 2030.

Still, the AP-NORC survey found many Americans worry about the effects of new technologies on their daily lives and the job market.

Three-quarters of respondents said they think it at least somewhat likely "people will be more isolated from one another."