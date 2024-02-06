Police offer crime prevention tips for small businesses

Shoplifting. Robbery. Vandalism. Employee theft. Cyber crime.

These are just a few of the many criminal activities and challenges businesses deal with -- or at least need to be aware of -- virtually every day.

"They can ruin a small business," said Lt. Brad Smith of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Smith and Cpl. Richard Couch offered a series of crime prevention tips to representatives of local businesses last week at a seminar hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Their tips ranged from simple measures such as always greeting customers to installing video surveillance and alarm systems and being certain computer security software is up to date to help deter cyber crimes.

The officers also updated seminar attendees on what they can do to discourage panhandlers and homeless people from frequenting their businesses or harassing their customers by asking for handouts.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Cpl. Richard Couch displays a photo of a local homeless person during a Thursday crime prevention program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. JAY WOLZ

"I keep track of our homeless population and what people don't understand is that the vast majority of our homeless population is homeless because of addictions or mental illness," Couch said, adding he knows many of them by name.

Although people may think they're doing a good thing by giving the homeless money, Couch said it's usually not a good idea. "We want to be compassionate, we want to be kind, but it's much better to provide resources," Couch said and provided the workshop attendees with contact information of local agencies that can help provide food, shelter and other assistance to homeless people.

"So many of these people are fully fed and have places to stay," Couch said. "You have people that, unfortunately, it (asking for money) is a job."