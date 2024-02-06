All sections
BusinessMarch 16, 2020

Police offer crime prevention tips for small businesses

Shoplifting. Robbery. Vandalism. Employee theft. Cyber crime. These are just a few of the many criminal activities and challenges businesses deal with -- or at least need to be aware of -- virtually every day. "They can ruin a small business," said Lt. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Cape Girardeau Police Department Lt. Brad Smith addresses a group of business owners and company representatives at a crime prevention program Thursday sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Lt. Brad Smith addresses a group of business owners and company representatives at a crime prevention program Thursday sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Shoplifting. Robbery. Vandalism. Employee theft. Cyber crime.

These are just a few of the many criminal activities and challenges businesses deal with -- or at least need to be aware of -- virtually every day.

"They can ruin a small business," said Lt. Brad Smith of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Smith and Cpl. Richard Couch offered a series of crime prevention tips to representatives of local businesses last week at a seminar hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Their tips ranged from simple measures such as always greeting customers to installing video surveillance and alarm systems and being certain computer security software is up to date to help deter cyber crimes.

The officers also updated seminar attendees on what they can do to discourage panhandlers and homeless people from frequenting their businesses or harassing their customers by asking for handouts.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Cpl. Richard Couch displays a photo of a local homeless person during a Thursday crime prevention program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Cpl. Richard Couch displays a photo of a local homeless person during a Thursday crime prevention program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I keep track of our homeless population and what people don't understand is that the vast majority of our homeless population is homeless because of addictions or mental illness," Couch said, adding he knows many of them by name.

Although people may think they're doing a good thing by giving the homeless money, Couch said it's usually not a good idea. "We want to be compassionate, we want to be kind, but it's much better to provide resources," Couch said and provided the workshop attendees with contact information of local agencies that can help provide food, shelter and other assistance to homeless people.

"So many of these people are fully fed and have places to stay," Couch said. "You have people that, unfortunately, it (asking for money) is a job."

In addition to not giving them money, other tips for discouraging homeless people from loitering around businesses, Couch said, include posting "no trespassing" signs on dumpsters and other areas the homeless might frequent, locking or removing outdoor water faucets and turning off outdoor electrical outlets. "It's amazing how many of these people have cellphones and use outdoor outlets to charge them," Couch explained.

As for business crime prevention, Smith offered a variety of recommendations, including the installation of motion-activated lights and security cameras, as well as keeping bushes trimmed around doors and windows to eliminate hiding places for would-be burglars to hide.

Retail establishments, he said, should always "greet customers" when they enter the business so customers -- and potential shoplifters -- know they've been seen. To emphasize that point, he said there's a hardware store in Cape Girardeau where employees greet every customer as they enter the store and ask how they may be of assistance. "We never get any theft calls from that business," Smith said.

Any sort of inventory or business property can be a target for thieves.

"If it's not nailed down, screwed down or bolted down, it can be stolen," Smith said, adding business owners should not assume they can recognize a likely thief. "Don't stereotype, because a thief can be anyone," he said.

The officers said several businesses have fallen victim recently to counterfeit currency.

"We've started seeing a lot of $100 bills coming through Cape that are not $100 bills," Couch reported and reminded seminar attendees to always examine bills of larger denominations to be sure they're legitimate. More information about how to spot and report counterfeit currency can be found online at uscurrency.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department offers crime prevention training for local businesses and their employees. To arrange presentations, business owners can contact Couch or Smith at the department's headquarters, (573) 335-6621.

