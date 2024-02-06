Podiatry clinic opens in Cape Girardeau

Cape Foot and Ankle opened an office July 10 at 2917 Independence St., Suite 300, Cape Girardeau.
Greg Lifferth, DPM, is resident podiatrist.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.