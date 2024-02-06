Pocket money apps aim to help kids in cashless world

LONDON -- For kids growing up in today's cashless society, the piggy bank is going virtual.

Father of two Roland Hall turned to a British startup's digital pocket money app because his children were still too young to get bank cards from traditional banks.

With prepaid debit cards linked to the app, Hall's children, aged 8 and 10, can spend their allowance and chore money by shopping online or by tapping at contactless payment terminals in stores. Sound like a recipe for splurging? Not so, he said.

"When kids have cash, they want to spend it quickly. They want to go to the shops and spend it on rubbish," said Hall, an IT project manager. But an app lets them check their balances online, "which actually makes them start thinking about saving rather than getting rid of the money," said Hall, who also prefers giving digital allowances because he never carries cash.

The app, which is called gohenry and expanded to the U.S. in April, is part of a wave of digital money apps combined with prepaid cards for children as young as 6 that parents have access to. They are powerful new money management and savings tools that replace old-fashioned piggy banks and account passbooks. Some say they can help enhance financial literacy even as the growth of cashless payments upends traditional notions of money.

Alex Zivoder, CEO of gohenry, a digital banking startup aimed at children, holds up a sample of the prepaid debit cards the app comes with Oct. 17 in London. Kelvin Chan ~ Associated Press

Globally, the number of non-cash transactions rose 11.2 percent to 433 billion in 2015 from the year before and is forecast to nearly double by 2020, according to the World Payments Report by financial services firms Capgemini and BNP Paribas. Britain, Canada and Sweden are among the world's most cashless countries, according to a 2017 ranking by currency website ForexBonuses, with widespread use of "contactless" bank cards that let shoppers merely tap on payment terminals for small transactions.

In China, where mobile payments rule, Alipay and WeChat Pay allow teens to hold accounts. Hong Kong offers a kids' version of its stored value Octopus card, based on older technology.

In the U.S., the fragmented banking sector means most cards still need to be swiped and, sometimes, require a personal identification number. Merchants in big U.S. cities are increasingly going cashless because they can gather more customer data, which makes it harder for teens without bank cards, said Stuart Sopp, CEO of Current, a 2-year-old U.S. fintech startup.

"Parents are willing to pay to solve a problem that banks are not solving" -- helping youngsters deal with digital money, Sopp said.

Current, gohenry and others such as Britain's Nimbl and Osper, Australia's Spriggy and Famzoo and Greenlight of the U.S. operate on similar principles. They typically charge a monthly or annual fee for prepaid debit cards. Parents can load money from their bank onto their own account, set weekly allowance amounts and spending limits, list chores to earn extra money, and block certain types of transactions, such as online shopping.

Money is sent to kids' linked accounts, which they can use to set savings goals. The Current app rounds up each transaction and sweeps the change into a savings account.