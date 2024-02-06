All sections
BusinessOctober 9, 2017

Plus-size for men: Sites offer trendy looks for bigger guys

NEW YORK -- Chris Cyr doesn't like much about the big and tall clothes he finds in stores: They're "not very adventurous," he said, and the fit can be too baggy. And then there's the array of odd prints: "A lot of Hawaiian shirts with sailboats and golf balls tend to pop in."...

By JOSEPH PISANI ~ Associated Press
Mo Vaughn models clothing from his MVP Collections line. Big guys want to look stylish, too, and a crop of online retailers are finally catering to the long-ignored group.
Mo Vaughn models clothing from his MVP Collections line. Big guys want to look stylish, too, and a crop of online retailers are finally catering to the long-ignored group.MVP Collections by Mo Vaughn Productions via AP

NEW YORK -- Chris Cyr doesn't like much about the big and tall clothes he finds in stores: They're "not very adventurous," he said, and the fit can be too baggy. And then there's the array of odd prints: "A lot of Hawaiian shirts with sailboats and golf balls tend to pop in."

But the standup comic from St. Louis said he is finding more fashionable threads for bigger guys online, as a crop of internet retailers are finally catering to the long-ignored group. The companies are making larger sizes of slim-cut jeans, bomber jackets and other trendy clothes shoppers say are hard to find elsewhere.

Bigger-sized models are used when designing the clothes, which the companies say helps make sure the proportions are right. Rather than just making a pair of jeans larger, for example, they also adjust the back pockets and other details.

Asos, the hip online clothing seller, launched a line for plus-sized men late last year. MVP Collections, founded a year ago, sells velour hoodies in sizes up to 6XL and motorcycle jeans that go up to a size 54. And The Winston Box, which calls itself a clothing subscription service "for guys with some junk in the trunk," sends up to four items a month to members.

"There's a lot more options," Cyr said. He pays $75 a month for The Winston Box, and said the 3XL shirts he receives fit better than what he finds elsewhere. He also recently bought a blazer from Asos he wears to his standup shows.

Co-owner Daniel Franzese poses for a photo at The Winston Box in the showroom Aug. 11 in Gardena, California. The Winston Box is a monthly subscription box that designs and makes its own clothes for big guys.
Co-owner Daniel Franzese poses for a photo at The Winston Box in the showroom Aug. 11 in Gardena, California. The Winston Box is a monthly subscription box that designs and makes its own clothes for big guys.Damian Dovarganes ~ Associated Press

Men have long had big-and-tall shops to turn to, but young shoppers say they don't find the trendy clothes they crave there. Kyle Gammon, a college fashion student who lives near Savannah, Georgia, said Asos has become his go-to after he discovered its plus-size line earlier this year. While fit sometimes can be a question for anyone buying online, Gammon has bought a couple of print shirts from the site. He likes the way they fit, giving him just enough room around his midsection without a lot of extra fabric in the arms. He's also a fan of the colors and styles the site offers.

"They have a really good variety," Gammon said, "which I'm not used to getting."

Former baseball player Mo Vaughn, who co-founded MVP Collections, said he could find T-shirts and suits in his size in stores, but nothing in between. Now his company sells items such as gray sport jackets and deconstructed jeans made with a bit of spandex for stretch.

"Why can't we be fly like everybody else?" Vaughn said.

In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, photo, comedian Chris Cyr stands in a green room as he waits to go on stage at Helium comedy club in Richmond Heights, Mo. Cyr has found that fashion for plus-sized men has improved over the past few years. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, photo, comedian Chris Cyr stands in a green room as he waits to go on stage at Helium comedy club in Richmond Heights, Mo. Cyr has found that fashion for plus-sized men has improved over the past few years. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Daniel Franzese, an actor who starred in the movie "Mean Girls," joined The Winston Box as creative director earlier this year after seeing an ad for the company on Facebook. He said stylists often had trouble finding clothes for him to wear for TV roles or for red-carpet events.

"Fashion forgets about the bigger male," Franzese said.

That's still generally true, even with the new options. Several market-research firms said they didn't track or have estimates of the value of the men's big-and-tall clothing market. And startups say to promote their brands, they go to conventions and events around the country aimed at curvy or plus-size women -- because there aren't any for big men.

Diana Smith, a retail and apparel analyst at research group Mintel, expects that to change. She said the high obesity rate, plus an increase in the number of men who care about how they dress, will increase the demand for big-sized men's clothing. She said the success of women's plus-size clothing, which, according to NPD Group, had sales of $20.6 billion in the last year, also helps.

"There's a lot of buying power there," Smith said.

At Asos, it was the positive feedback from its women's plus-size line launched about eight years ago that pushed the company to create one for men, head designer Nick Eley said. Asos says about 15 percent of its men's line is now available in bigger sizes, and it expects to increase that percentage. About 30 brands -- such as Puma and Tommy Hilfiger -- also make big and tall sizes for the site.

"I honestly don't know why it's been a forgotten market for so long," Eley said.

Associated Press video journalist Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this report.

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Business
