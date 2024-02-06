Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Kiersten Vincent had always planned to be a business owner. Her parents were entrepreneurs, and she was able to see that lifestyle, so she set to work on her own boutique.

“I knew that I wanted to be my own boss somehow, and that’s when I came up with Pluck,” she said. “There wasn’t any special meaning or anything behind the name. I just liked it.”

Vincent opened Pluck Boutique in August 2022 at the Indie House in downtown Cape Girardeau. In the fall of 2024, she moved the business down the street to the former Esquire Theater, 824 Broadway. Her first day was Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Her Indie House location was just 263 square feet; the Esquire space is 1,090. Still, Vincent said working out of the Indie House was instrumental in giving her the skills needed to make her business grow. It also helped connect her with other small business owners.

“I think it was really nice to have that under my belt before I made an actual stamp in the community, and our move has been amazing so far,” she said.

Pluck Boutique sells the kinds of clothing and accessories Vincent said she’d like to wear herself. These include dresses, tops, rompers, denim, shoes and jewelry.

She said it’s fun to show off her style and provide contemporary clothing that department stores might not carry.