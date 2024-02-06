Plaza Tire Service opens store in Bentonville

Plaza Tire Service, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, recently opened a location in Bentonville, Arkansas.
That brings to 69 the number of Plaza Tire locations in Missouri, Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Northern Arkansas.
The new store, at 901 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville, includes eight service bays and has a footprint of approximately 8,760 square feet.
"Our corner lot location provides great visibility, and traffic count in this part of (Bentonville) is only expected to increase," said Scott Rhodes, Plaza Tire vice president.
Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes, the company is now owned by his sons, Mark and Scott Rhodes. Among the tire lines offered by Plaza Tire are Bridgestone, Michelin, Firestone, BFGoodrich, Yokohama, Falken, Nokian, Dick Cepek, Mickey Thompson, Pirelli and more.
The company was ranked 19th on Modern Tire Dealer's 2020 list of the top 100 independent tire dealers in the nation.
