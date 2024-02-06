All sections
BusinessOctober 4, 2021

Plaza Tire Service opens company's 70th store, in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire Service recently added a second location in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It is the 70th store in the tire and automotive service chain. Located at 4301 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro, the 8,700-square-foot store includes eight service bays and a large area for tire storage...

Jay Wolz

Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire Service recently added a second location in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It is the 70th store in the tire and automotive service chain.

Located at 4301 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro, the 8,700-square-foot store includes eight service bays and a large area for tire storage.

"We've been doing business in Jonesboro for more than 23 years," commented Plaza Tire president Mark Rhodes, who said the city's growth over that time has justified the second Jonesboro store.

While the new store offers a variety of vehicle maintenance and repair services, its core business is tires. The store stocks approximately 2,000 tires with inventory continually replenished through the company's warehouse and distribution center in Cape Girardeau. Tire brands available through Plaza Tire are Bridgestone, Michelin, Firestone, BFGoodrich, Yokohama, Falken, Nokian, Kumho, Dick Cepek, Mickey Thompson, Pirelli and more.

Hours at both Jonesboro locations are 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes, the company is owned today by his sons, Mark and Scott Rhodes. The company is ranked 18th on Modern Tire Dealer's 2021 list of the nation's top independent tire dealers.

