Plaza Tire Service opens company's 70th store, in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire Service recently added a second location in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It is the 70th store in the tire and automotive service chain.

Located at 4301 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro, the 8,700-square-foot store includes eight service bays and a large area for tire storage.

"We've been doing business in Jonesboro for more than 23 years," commented Plaza Tire president Mark Rhodes, who said the city's growth over that time has justified the second Jonesboro store.